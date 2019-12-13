UNCG held its winter commencement this morning at the Greensboro Coliseum. The university awarded about 1,500 bachelor's degrees and about 460 master's and doctoral degrees. Graduates included students who finished classes in August and December, the university said. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan delivered the commencement address.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 645 PM EST * AT 346 PM EST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED STEADY MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WHICH WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN OVER THE ADVISORY AREA TODAY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, RANDLEMAN, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE AND CLEMMONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE THE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. LEAVES MAY BE CLOGGING SOME DRAINAGE AREAS, CAUSING AN INCREASED RISK FOR WATER TO BACK UP ON SOME ROADS. USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING TODAY. &&
MOST POPULAR
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Heroin/fentanyl and marijuana seized in High Point resulting in 3 arrests
-
Greensboro man faces multiple charges after deputy shot serving a search warrant
-
Police search for Eden man missing since Nov. 23
-
RCSO: Stokesdale teen found, returned home safe
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.