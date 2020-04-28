GREENSBORO — The deputy director of a New Hampshire university's art museum will be the new leader of UNCG's museum.
UNCG announced Tuesday that Juliette Bianco will start Sept. 1 as director of the Weatherspoon Art Museum.
Bianco currently is the deputy director of Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, where she has worked since 1998. In her current role, which she has held since 2013, Bianco runs the museum's operations and oversaw a $50 million museum renovation and expansion.
At the Hood Museum, Bianco has been curator and co-curator of exhibitions of work from artists including Wenda Gu, Stacey Steers and Edward Burtynsky. She also has published books on art and museum practice, according to a UNCG news release.
Bianco is a 1994 graduate of Dartmouth. She later earned a master's degree in art history from the University of Chicago and a doctorate in higher education administration from Boston's Northeastern University. She's also a graduate of the Getty Leadership Institute’s program for museum administrators.
Bianco will replace Nancy Doll, who will retire July 31 after 22 years as the Weatherspoon's director. Ann Grimaldi, the museum's education curator, will serve as acting director for August.
At UNCG, Bianco will be in charge of a nationally recognized museum that has close to 7,000 works from all major art movements starting from the early 20th century. The museum, at Spring Garden and South Tate streets on the UNCG campus, attracts more than 35,000 visitors annually.
Bianco also will serve as an adjunct faculty member in UNCG's College of Visual and Performing Arts. The university didn't immediately disclose her salary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.