GREENSBORO — The state Senate has appointed George Hoyle of Greensboro to UNCG's governing board.
Hoyle will serve the final year of an unexpired term on the UNCG Board of Trustees effective Wednesday. Hoyle's name was included on a long list of legislative appointees to state boards and commissions that lawmakers approved Thursday night as they wrapped up their most recent session.
Hoyle is a 1990 UNCG graduate and a member of the men's soccer team that won the school's third straight NCAA Division III national championship in 1987.
After college, Hoyle and wife Kathleen Kelly founded Compass Financial Partners, a Greensboro financial services firm, and serve as the company's two managing partners.
Hoyle is co-chairman of the UNCG athletics department's current fundraising campaign and serves on the steering committee of the university's overall fundraising campaign. Hoyle is a past president of the executive committee of the Spartan Club, UNCG's athletics booster group, and was a member of the search committee that hired current Chancellor Frank Gilliam in 2015.
Hoyle will serve the final year of the four-year term of Frances Bullock of Greensboro. Bullock announced earlier this year that she would step down from the board Tuesday after seven years.
Also Thursday, the state Senate appointed retired NASCAR driver Kyle Petty of Charlotte to the Board of Trustees at UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem. Petty will finish the final year of the term of former state Sen. Peter Brunstetter of Winston-Salem, who resigned from the board after being named acting chief operating officer of the UNC System.
Terms for both Petty and Hoyle run through June 30, 2021.
