CHAPEL HILL — The leader of North Carolina's public university system — a former top government health official — said Wednesday he plans to reopen campuses in the fall with precautions against COVID-19.
Dr. Bill Roper, the interim president of the UNC System, issued an announcement that he expects to reopen classrooms across the system's 17 public campuses for the fall semester, though with some limitations or modifications.
“I expect to reopen our campuses for the Fall 2020 Semester and look forward to welcoming our faculty and students back to their classrooms and labs this fall,” Roper said, adding that campuses “will not be the ‘normal’ we were all used to prior to COVID-19.”
Roper, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the reopenings will be contingent on continued testing and monitoring of virus trends.
He said he was working with university chancellors on the specifics, which could include staggered academic calendars or reducing density of campus housing.
“Our chancellors will have flexibility to determine what local steps they need to take to protect all students, staff and faculty, especially high-risk populations, both on campus and off,” Roper said.
Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-home order remains in effect through May 8 and will be followed by a multi-phased plan to ease restrictions on businesses.
