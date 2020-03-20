CHAPEL HILL — Commencement ceremonies at UNC System schools won't be held on their scheduled dates in May because of concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19.
The announcement came Friday during a UNC Board of Governors meeting held by conference call.
Dr. Bill Roper, the interim university system president, didn't say when commencement events might be held. Those dates and how ceremonies will be conducted — in-person or virtually — will be up to the chancellors at each campus.
Students still will be considered graduates if they meet their academic requirements, and the cancellations of the actual ceremonies "should not interfere will the actual awarding of degrees," Roper said in a post-meeting conference call with reporters.
Friday's announcement came as students at North Carolina's 16 state universities are moving out of their residence halls and nearly all classes move to online and remote delivery starting Monday. Previously, UNC System schools had canceled all on-campus gatherings of 50 or more people.
Commencement exercises at UNCG had been scheduled for May 8. UNCG announced Friday that it has canceled all of its May graduation events, including the doctoral hooding ceremony set for May 7. All May graduates will be invited to take part in UNCG's winter graduation on Dec. 11.
N.C. A&T was supposed to hold undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies the next day. A&T didn't immediately disclose plans for rescheduling graduation.
Among local private colleges, Bennett College previously announced that it has canceled its May 2 ceremony and will look into an alternative way of honoring its graduates. Guilford College has postponed its May 16 ceremony. Other private schools haven't yet announced their plans.
Duke University said Wednesday that it has postponed its May 8 commencement.
