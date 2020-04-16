CHAPEL HILL — The UNC Board of Governors won't consider tuition and fees for the upcoming school year until its next meeting in May.
The chairman of the budget and finance committee of the state university system's governing board said Thursday that board members need more financial information before setting prices for the 2020-21 school year that starts in August.
The university system is bracing for budget cuts because of an expected decline in state revenues because of COVID-19. The state legislature is scheduled to reconvene April 28. Campus leaders also aren't sure how the coronavirus will affect fall enrollment. Committee chairman Temple Sloan said UNC System leaders should have a clearer picture of budgets and enrollments by the board's May 19-20 meeting.
A decision on tuition and fees "cannot go past May," Sloan said Thursday. The board usually considers tuition and fees at its March meeting.
Most of the state's 16 public universities want to raise tuition and fees for the upcoming school year. The average proposed increase for new in-state undergraduate students is nearly $165, or 2.5%. Tuition for returning undergraduates from North Carolina is fixed under state law at a previous year's amount, though student fees may increase. State law caps annual student fee increases at 3%.
