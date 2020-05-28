WINSTON-SALEM — UNC School of the Arts will combine in-person and online instruction during the upcoming fall semester and end classes before Thanksgiving.
The Winston-Salem arts school on Thursday was the latest institution to announce significant changes to its fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some highlights:
• High school and college classes will both begin Aug. 17. That's a change only for university students, who weren't supposed to start class until a week later.
• Classes will be held on Labor Day in September, and the two-day fall break in October has been canceled.
• Fall semester classes will end Nov. 19, nearly two weeks earlier than scheduled.
• On-campus final exams and juries will be held Nov. 20-24. Students will take any remaining exams online from home after Thanksgiving.
Several other UNC System schools, including N.C. A&T and UNCG in Greensboro, have adapted similar fall schedules to reduce the number of times students will travel between home and campus during the fall semester.
In its announcement, UNC School of the Arts said fall semester classes will be a hybrid of in-person and online instruction. Chancellor Brian Cole said in a statement that in-person instruction is "the ideal situation to achieve the learning outcomes we expect for our student-artists.
"However," Cole added, "safeguarding the health and well-being of our campus community remains our top priority. These modifications are a first step towards addressing the realities of continued life with COVID-19 in our campus environment.”
The school said it changed its fall semester calendar after consulting with public health and safety specialists and in accordance with guidance from the UNC System office. The school said it plans to announce other on-campus health and safety procedures later.
Spring semester classes are scheduled to start Jan. 11.
