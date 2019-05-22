WINSTON-SALEM — The chancellor of UNC School of the Arts will depart in July for a new job in the Triangle.
The Winston-Salem arts school announced Wednesday that Lindsay Bierman will step down July 31 after five years. Bierman on Wednesday was named the new CEO of UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina.
In a statement, Bierman said “it has been one of the greatest joys of my career to serve this incomparable institution, and I’ll leave here forever in awe of the artistic talent that called so many of us here.”
The school credited Bierman with launching the school’s first major fundraising campaign since 1999 — the effort has raised nearly $50 million in three years — helping UNCSA bring in some of the largest donations in its history, putting together a new strategic plan and overhauling the school’s website.
UNC System President Bill Roper didn’t immediately name Bierman’s successor. The school said Roper will pick an interim chancellor before Bierman leaves.
In his new role at UNC-TV, Bierman will oversee a four-channel public television network that reaches all 100 North Carolina counties. The network, based in Research Triangle Park and affiliated with the UNC System, has about 150 employees statewide and an annual budget of about $28 million. He starts work Aug. 12 at an annual salary of $325,000.
The new job will mark Bierman’s return to his previous career in media. Before coming to UNCSA, Bierman worked for 17 years at magazine publishing company Time Inc., where he was editor in chief of Southern Living from 2010 to 2014.
At UNC-TV, Bierman will replace Brian Sickora, who left in 2018 after two years to work for a medical marijuana investment firm. Steven D. Hammel and Kevin FitzGerald have served as the network’s interim leaders since then.