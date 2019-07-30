CHARLOTTE — UNC-Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois announced Tuesday that he will retire in June.
Dubois — the longest-serving chancellor in the UNC System — has led UNCC since 2005.
In an email, Dubois told the university community that the decision to step down next year was "bittersweet" but that "the time is right" for him to leave.
“It has been an extraordinary journey for me to serve as Chancellor of UNC Charlotte and for Lisa to serve as its First Lady,” Dubois said in a statement. “Leading this campus and working with such wonderful people has been an experience of a lifetime. When we pass the torch, I am confident that the best is yet to come for this great University!”
In Dubois' 14 years as chancellor, enrollment grew 43 percent, and UNCC is now the state university system's third largest school. UNCC also started a football program, spent more than $1.2 billion to expand its campus, added multiple new degree programs at the bachelor's and graduate levels and launched a $200 million fundraising campaign.
A California native, Dubois previously served as the UNCC provost for almost six years before leaving to become president of the University of Wyoming in 1997.
Dubois' last day will be June 30. University trustees are expected to conduct a national search for UNCC's fifth chancellor.
