GREENSBORO — N.C. A&T awarded its 2020 Human Rights Medal to U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, an A&T graduate who has served in Congress since 2014.
Chancellor Harold Martin presented Adams with the medal Friday at the annual breakfast to commemorate the 1960 sit-ins led by A&T students.
Adams said she was "humbled and pleased and extremely honored" to be recognized by the university where she earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees. Adams, who later got her doctorate from The Ohio State University, was an art professor at Bennett College for 40 years before retiring in 2012.
Adams was better known locally for her political service. In 1984, she became the first black woman to be elected to the board of the former Greensboro City Schools. She later served seven years on Greensboro City Council.
Adams, a Democrat, was appointed to the N.C. House in 1994 and went on to serve 10 terms there. She was first elected to Congress in 2014 and twice won re-election to represent the 12th District that covers most of Mecklenburg County.
In Congress, Adams founded and is co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, which advocates for historically black colleges and universities like A&T and Bennett. In 2019, she sponsored a bill that would make permanent $255 million in annual funding for historically black colleges and other minority-serving institutions and simplify the paperwork for all students applying for college financial aid. President Donald Trump signed the FUTURE Act into law Dec. 19.
A&T gave its first Human Rights Medal in 2001 to Greensboro civil rights activist Lewis Brandon and has awarded it annually since 2007. The university's top honor, the medal goes to people who have fought against social injustice and helped improve the world.
The medal features portraits of the four A&T freshmen — Jibreel Khazan (then known as Ezell Blair Jr.), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond — who sat down at the whites-only Woolworth lunch counter in downtown Greensboro on Feb. 1, 1960, and sparked a movement that spread across the South. The medal was designed by Charles Watkins, the university's former photographer who died in December.
Adams is the fourth member of Congress to be awarded the medal. The previous three were Rep. Mel Watt (2013), Rep. Eva Clayton of North Carolina (2014) and Rep. John Lewis of Georgia (2015).
The 2019 recipient was Zaki Khalifa, who owned a High Point rug business and donated much of his fortune to a charity in his native Pakistan.
