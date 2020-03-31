Elon and Wake Forest universities joined most other area schools in postponing their May commencement exercises because of COVID-19.
The two private universities announced Monday that they won't hold their traditional on-campus graduation ceremonies this year.
Elon University didn't immediately announce a new date for commencement, which had been scheduled for May 22.
"We are committed to ensuring that the Class of 2020 and their families celebrate graduation together on campus," Jon Dooley, vice president for student life, wrote to students. "In the coming weeks, we will share the new date and plans for Commencement 2020 and will continue to involve the senior class officers."
Elon also said Monday that instruction will continue online through the end of the spring semester. The university had told students earlier that it hoped to resume in-person classes April 29. Most employees will continue to work remotely until the semester ends.
In that same message Monday, Elon promised prorated refunds of housing and dining fees for students who have left campus.
In Winston-Salem, Wake Forest University won't hold on-campus commencement May 18. Instead, it will confer degrees virtually on that date.
In a message to students, President Nathan Hatch promised that Wake Forest would hold an in-person ceremony at a later date "when it is safe to gather in large numbers."
Hatch also told Wake Forest students that the first of two planned summer sessions will be held online. All university-sponsored summer study abroad programs are canceled. Students who paid for on-campus housing and dining will get prorated refunds.
On a more hopeful note, Hatch said the university plans to conduct fall semester classes on campus and resume the normal study-abroad programs.
Most schools in the area and many universities across the country have postponed or canceled their spring commencement ceremonies. Some will hold virtual ceremonies, while others have pushed graduation until later this summer or to the end of the calendar year.
The postponements come as state and local governments clamp down on mass gatherings and non-essential travel. In North Carolina, gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited, and a stay-at-home order remains in effect until at least April 29. It's unclear if those restrictions will be lifted before colleges were to hold their spring commencements.
In addition, both Elon and Wake Forest have said one or more of their students have contracted coronavirus.
One Elon student who had been studying in Europe was diagnosed with the disease but did not come back to campus after returning to the United States. An undisclosed number of Wake Forest students have been diagnosed with coronavirus. That number includes one student who's in isolation on campus. The rest are being treated at their homes.
