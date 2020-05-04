RALEIGH — Two high school seniors from Guilford County will attend N.C. State in the fall on its most prestigious scholarship.
The university has announced that Robert Kobrin and Kiran Soma have won Park Scholarships for the class of 2024. Both local winners attend The Early College at Guilford.
Robert Kobrin is an Eagle Scout who plays soccer for Western Guilford High School. At the Early College, he's captain of the school's FTC robotics team and president of the National History Day club. He lives in Greensboro and is the son of Thomas and Lisa Kobrin. At N.C. State, Kobrin plans to major in biomedical engineering.
Kiran Soma is a co-founder and co-president of the Greensboro Society of Student Activists, a student-run organization that raises money for and brings awareness to community issues. At the Early College, he's president of the quiz bowl and academic team and an editor of the student newspaper at Guilford College. He lives in Oak Ridge and is the son of Somasundaram Palani and Vijayalakshmi Govindan. He plans to study chemistry at N.C. State.
A Park Scholarship covers all expenses — tuition, fees, room, board, books, supplies and travel — of four years of study at N.C. State and awards grants for personal and professional experiences. The scholarship is valued at $111,000 over four years for North Carolina residents.
The incoming class of 41 Park Scholars was chosen from more than 2,000 applicants based on achievement, scholarship, leadership, service and character. This year's scholarship winners include 28 students from North Carolina and 13 students from 10 other states.
