GREENSBORO — There’s plenty of turmoil in today’s politics.
But presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winner Doris Kearns Goodwin reminded a Guilford College Bryan Series audience at the Greensboro Coliseum on Tuesday night that America has faced worse — much worse — in its history and pulled itself through.
For close to 90 minutes, Goodwin talked about “my guys” — Abraham Lincoln, Theodore and Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, the four presidents she has spent much of her career writing and thinking about. She covers all four in her latest book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” the New York Times bestseller that came out a year ago.
“I’d like to believe that these stories of our past leaders are not simply remnants of yesteryear,” Goodwin said. “On the contrary, I believe that they must be told to remind us, especially now, that as difficult as our situation is, we’ve lived through far more troubled times before.”
When Lincoln was elected in 1860, a divided nation was on the verge of a Civil War that would kill some 600,000 soldiers. Both Johnson and Teddy Roosevelt came into office after presidential assassinations, and both dealt with their own seismic events — civil rights, Vietnam, rapid industrialization — once they took office. FDR steered the nation through the Great Depression and, later, World War II.
Those four, like many presidents before them, had a tremendous work ethic. But Goodwin said they shared five other traits that made them exceptional leaders.
All four had the ability to grow and overcome adversity through humility and empathy. They had the self-confidence to surround themselves with strong-willed advisers who had different opinions and experiences and weren't afraid to push back.
All four were accessible and willing to venture outside of the bubble that surrounds the presidency. They communicated simply and directly to the American people using the technology of the time — speeches in Lincoln’s case, the radio in FDR’s.
And all four took the time to think and relax and replenish their energy, a trait that Goodwin called the most underappreciated of the five. Lincoln was a theater buff who loved to tell stories. Teddy Roosevelt took brisk hikes through Washington’s Rock Creek Park. FDR held nightly cocktail parties where work topics were off-limits. Though Johnson often retreated to his Texas ranch and its swimming pool, Goodwin noted that LBJ could never really relax.
Kearns spoke from prepared remarks for about 30 minutes and then took questions from Mark Updegrove, president and CEO of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation. Updegrove attended Guilford College for two years before graduating from the University of Maryland and going on to a career as a journalist, author and historian.
During the Q&A, Goodwin spoke about hanging out with actor Daniel Day-Lewis, star of the film “Lincoln,” which was based on her 2005 book “Team of Rivals.” She talked about historians' dinners with President Barack Obama and having a White House sleepover, an invitation from then-first lady Hillary Clinton, that helped her figure out which bedrooms were used by FDR’s cabinet members and British prime minister Winston Churchill.
Goodwin also talked at length about baseball and her beloved Brooklyn Dodgers, and she spoke lovingly of Dick Goodwin, a former White House speechwriter, author and her husband of 42 years who died last year.
President Donald Trump came up just once when Updegrove asked if the current president could succeed when his public approval rating has hovered around 40% for the bulk of his term.
Goodwin noted that most presidents, including “my guys,” were elected by a faction of their country. But she said that good presidents have reached out to non-supporters so they could try to lead all of the American people. Teddy Roosevelt, she noted, took a train to states he didn’t win so he could listen to the concerns of those residents.
“I think that Lincoln’s right," Goodwin said. "Until you can educate the country to believe in what you’re doing, you’re going to have divisions in the country.
“The one thing you want from a president is somehow to be able to reach beyond the base that elected him … so that the country can begin to feel itself working toward a common cause.”
A new venue
Tuesday night’s event is to be the last Bryan Series lecture at the coliseum. The lecture series will move in 2020 to the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. The March and April events — featuring actress Sally Field and author Colson Whitehead, respectively — and future Bryan Series seasons are scheduled for the new 3,000-seat venue now under construction in downtown Greensboro.
The Bryan Series has put on 29 events on the main floor of the Greensboro Coliseum since moving there in 2014 from the former War Memorial Auditorium next door.
The first Bryan Series event was held in 1996. The lecture series has brought multiple speakers to Greensboro each year starting in 2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.