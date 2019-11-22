A&T senior Onnr Grogan was seriously hurt Sept. 17 when she was struck by a car while crossing the street near campus.

TUITION AND FEES

A glance at the tuition and student fees charged by UNC System schools:

Tuition, along with state funding, generally covers the academic and administrative operations of each campus. Tuition revenue goes toward instruction (faculty salaries and benefits), institutional support (leadership and business functions), need-based financial aid, student services and campus operations, maintenance and utilities. Because the state of North Carolina subsidizes the cost of higher education for its residents, out-of-state students pay significantly higher tuition.

Student fees paid by all students go to specific areas. There are five general fees that must be approved annually by campus trustees and the UNC Board of Governors: athletics (which covers much of the cost of intercollegiate athletics), education and technology (classroom technology, class and lab supplies, campus wireless internet), health services (student health center), student activities (student entertainment and clubs, intramural sports, operation of recreation centers and student unions) and security (campus police, related safety programs). State law says schools can raise the combined amount of these fees by no more than 3 percent each year.

Campuses also charge a debt service fee, subject to Board of Governors approval, to repay the cost of student-focused buildings. At UNCG, the bulk of the debt service fee stems from construction of the Kaplan Center for Wellness, the student recreation center that opened in 2016. At N.C. A&T, the single biggest debt service item is the new student center that opened last fall.