Update 1:36 p.m.
RALEIGH — While the threat of severe thunderstorms is diminishing across the Triad, flooding remains a threat, the National Weather Service said.
Guilford County Schools said about 1:40 p.m. on Twitter that school buses have been given the all-clear. Buses may take longer than usual to travel routes, the district said. The district had planned to release students early due to the threat of severe weather, which arrived before the early release time. Guilford County Emergency Management had advised the district to delay releasing buses due to the possibility of high winds with the severe weather.
"The eastward arrival and progression of the line of severe storms has sped up quite a bit," Nick Petro, a NWS meteorologist, said in an email.
Guilford County is under a flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday.
The city of Greensboro said on Twitter the Interactive Resource Center will open its White Flag shelter tonight at 407 E. Washington St.
Update 1:06 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools says it is not releasing buses yet due to the severe weather.
The district said in a Facebook post Guilford County Emergency Management advised the system to hold buses until further notice due to severe weather with the possibility of high winds. Wind gusts of 50-60 mph were expected.
The district said about 1 p.m. that buses are still being held.
The district had planned to release students early due to the threat of severe weather, which arrived before the early release time.
Guilford County remains under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. today and a flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday.
Update 12:35 p.m.
RALEIGH — Southeastern Guilford is among several areas under a tornado warning until 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said.
Other affected areas include southern Alamance, northeastern Randolph and northwestern Chatham.
Forecasters said radar showed at 12:30 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado 11 miles northwest of Siler City, moving east at 60 mph.
Residents are urged to take cover immediately.
Forecasters say the best places for cover are a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter.
Update 12:07 p.m.
RALEIGH — Guilford and Forsyth counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:30 p.m.
Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The affected counties include eastern Forsyth, northeastern Davidson, northern Randolph and all of Guilford, the weather service said.
Check out the latest weather via UNCG's weather cam.
More weather-related closings have been announced.
The N.C. Zoo has closed for the day. At this point, the plan is to be open on Friday, a zoo spokeswoman said in an email.
Rockingham County government offices will close at 1 p.m.
Update 11:21 a.m.
RALEIGH — Tornado warnings are in effect for Forsyth and Davidson counties, the National Weather Service said.
The warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m.
Residents are urged to take cover immediately.
Forecasters said that at 11:12 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Clemmons, or 9 miles northof Lexington, moving east at 55 mph.
Guilford County remains under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. today.
If a tornado warning is issued, take cover immediately. Forecasters say the best places for cover are a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter.
Many Triad area school systems, including Guilford County, are closing early today because of the heavy rain and possible flooding and tornado threats.
Guilford, Rockingham, Randolph, Alamance-Burlington and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school districts announced this morning they plan to send students home early.
Guilford County Schools will dismiss students three hours early today and Twilight and GTCC middle college campuses will be closed.
Central offices will remain open and operate on a normal schedule.
In Rockingham, elementary schools, SCORE, academies, Rockingham Early County High School and high school drivers will get out at noon. Middle schools will get out at 12:45 p.m. and high schools will get out 1 p.m. Child care will close at 6 pm.
Alamance-Burlington schools will dismiss elementary schools at 12:30 p.m. and middle and high schools at 1:30 p.m.
All schools in the Randolph County School system will release two hours early today, as will Asheboro City schools.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will release students two hours early and all bus routes will take place two hours earlier.
All after-school activities also are cancelled at the schools.
A tornado watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for several area counties, including Guilford, Alamance, Forsyth, Randolph and Davidson counties. A flood watch is in effect also for these counties until 1 a.m. Friday.
Winston-Salem Water Rescue Team is preparing for today's weather event. Please avoid flood prone areas. Turn around, don't drown.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh also issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Guilford County which expires at 11:30 a.m.
At 9:36 a.m., gauge reports indicated rises approaching flood stage along Ryan Creek at U.S. 220 in Greensboro and Brush Creek at Muirfield Road in Guilford County.
North Buffalo and South Buffalo creeks also also rising. Up to two inches of rain has already fallen, the weather service reported.
Locations that will experience flooding include Greensboro, High Point, Mcleansville, Summerfield, Gibsonville, Stokesdale, Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, Lake Guilford Mackintosh Marina and Forest Oaks.
Ryan, Brush Creek, North Buffalo and South Buffalo Creek and the Haw River are areas noted for flooding risk.
The weather service encourages motorists to turn around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the agency said.
GCS will release three hours early today, Thursday, Feb. 6, due to the threat of inclement weather. Twilight and GTCC middle college campuses will be closed today. All afterschool activities are also canceled. Central offices will remain open.
Due to potential flooding RCS will be closing early. Elementary, SCORE, Academies, RECHS and high school drivers will get out at 12.
Middle Schools will get out at 12:45
High Schools will get out 1:00
All after school activities will be cancelled. Child care will close at 6 pm.
Due to the weather forecast for heavy rains and the potential for flooding this afternoon, schools will be dismissing early. Elem schools will dismiss at 12:30 pm and middle/high schools will dismiss at 1:30 pm. All afterschool activities are cancelled.
Due to the weather forecast for the afternoon hours, all schools in the Randolph County School System will release two hours early today (February 6). All after-school activities scheduled for today have been cancelled.
Due to the potential for severe weather including thunderstorms, heavy rains and flash flooding, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will release 2 hours early today, Thursday, February 6, 2020. All after school activities are canceled.
