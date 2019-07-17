Thursday was the final meeting for outgoing GTCC President Randy Parker. The college's food truck program won a national award. And GTCC awarded the construction contract for its Medlin building renovation project.

Parker has led Guilford County's community college since 2011.

Work on the $19.4 million project will begin in the spring. GTCC leaders say the $19.4 million project will give new life to an old building now in its fifth decade of service.

Guilford Technical Community College celebrated its commencement Thursday night with graduates accepting their diplomas before family and frie…

CANDIDATE VISITS

The three final candidates for GTCC's presidency will visit campus next week. The schedule:

Monday: Paul Broadie II

Tuesday: Walter Tobin

Wednesday: Anthony Clarke

Each candidate will attend two public forums, which will be held at the same time and place each day:

Noon to 1 p.m.: Koury Hospitality Careers Building auditorium on the main campus in Jamestown

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: The Conference Center at the Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax; this forum will be streamed live on the college's website.

More details: Visit www.gtcc.edu and search for "presidential search"