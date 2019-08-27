GREENSBORO — The meal debts of Guilford County Schools students are now fully paid, thanks to three donors who wish to remain anonymous.
Late last week, the latest donor offered to pay $32,228.25 — the remaining lunch debt for the entire county.
It's the third in a series of such donations.
Two weeks ago, the school district first announced that an anonymous donor had paid off $10,500 in school meal debt for the schools in High Point.
Next, another donor wrote a check for $3,800 for the debt for the schools in Jamestown.
This last gift brings the total to more than $44,000.
"These donors were moved by similar stories recently and saw this as an opportunity to help families in their own community who are having difficulty paying for their children’s lunches," said Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro in a news release from the school district.
Through the foundation, "these donors were able to connect an interest they had with a real need," he said.
In a previous interview, schools' Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said the district has a policy of allowing elementary and middle school students to charge up to five lunches and five breakfasts even if they don’t have the money to pay for them. After that, if they can’t pay, Henry said, the cafeterias start giving them a pared down, cheaper version of the daily meal.
However, she said, some families experience a dramatic change to their finances in the middle of the year. They may not know that they can and should apply for free or reduced price lunch when that happens, rather than sending students to school without.
The latest gift show “how one act of kindness can quickly spread throughout an entire community," Henry said in Tuesday's press release. "A month ago, we had $44,000 in debt that we were going to have to absorb. Today that’s completely gone. I know our students and parents appreciate the generosity of our community and these donors.”
Regardless, the meal debt does cost the district. Any unpaid meal debt the schools can’t collect by Sept. 30 has to be paid for out of the school district’s general fund. So the mystery donors' gifts help both the families and the district.