CHAPEL HILL — For the 18th straight year, UNC-Chapel Hill ranks as the best value public university in the nation, according to the personal finance publication Kiplinger's.
Davidson College and Duke University also appear in the top 10 of Kiplinger’s Best College Values 2019.
In a news release, UNC-CH noted that it jumped 12 spots in the overall rankings to second among all colleges and universities behind only Thomas Aquinas College, a small liberal arts school in California. Kiplinger’s said UNC-CH is the only public university in its overall top 20 because of “a blend of high-quality academics and affordability.”
Among North Carolina schools, Davidson is seventh overall on the Kiplinger’s list and fourth nationally among liberal arts colleges. Duke ranks eighth overall and third among private universities in the United States.
Other best-value colleges in North Carolina are Wake Forest University (29th among private universities and 83rd overall), Elon University (30th among private universities and 89th overall), Appalachian State (18th among in-state public universities and 106th overall) and N.C. State University (17th among in-state public universities and 128th overall).
Also ranked were Salem College (154th overall), UNC-Wilmington (174th), Western Carolina University (265th) and UNC-Asheville (343rd).
The rankings were published online late last month and will appear in the September edition of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine.
For its 2019 rankings, Kiplinger’s said it expanded its rankings to include 400 four-year colleges and universities. Quality criteria — selectivity, graduation rates, student-faculty ratios and more — account for 55 percent of each school’s score. Cost criteria — list price, financial aid, debt at graduation and more — make up the rest.