Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TODAY AND TONIGHT... .PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA FROM THE SOUTHWEST EARLY TODAY. WHILE THE PRECIPITATION WILL INITIALLY BE ALL RAIN, A TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OR A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED DURING THE AFTERNOON. A TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW FROM NORTH TO SOUTH IS EXPECTED THEREAFTER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED TOTALS OF 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTE THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND WET OR ICY SPOTS LINGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY VISITING DRIVENC.GOV. &&