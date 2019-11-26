GREENSBORO — Every Thanksgiving since he can remember, Drew Manry and his family have watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television.
On Thursday, he and nine other students from Guilford County will be the ones on TV as they march through the streets of New York with the Western Carolina University Pride of the Mountains Marching Band as part of the annual parade, which airs live between 9 a.m. and noon on NBC.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to be part of something that is so prestigious and well known,” said Manry, a WCU freshman and former Northwest High School student.
WCU was one of two college bands invited to participate in this year’s parade.
According to the university, the band will be in the second half of the parade, likely on television some time between 11:30 a.m. and noon. They are the ninth band, right before the Macy’s All American Band, which brings in Santa Claus to end the parade.
Manry said they have been working on endurance. It’s a longer parade route than most are used to, he said, and the combination of marching and playing can be physically challenging.
“I think it will be exhausting, but despite that I’m still pretty excited,” added WCU freshman Daygan Shouse.
Shouse, who also attended Northwest High, said she’s been looking forward to the parade since February 2018. At that point, she’d been accepted to WCU but still had to audition for the WCU band.
“For it to be this close now, it feels unreal,” she said in an interview last week.
WCU sophomore Thomas Crocker said time management was a critical skill he’d learned from playing in the band at Southeast Guilford High, and it was necessary to his success continuing with band at WCU.
“You have to go to practice every day and make sure you are keeping up with your music and your classes, too,” he said.
One thing that’s really different from their high school bands, students said, is the size of the WCU group, which has 535 members.
“The band can produce so much power, and it can definitely influence a crowd and put the crowd on it’s feet,” Manry said.
Shouse was struck by the same thing.
“There are so many of us, and we are really loud,” she said. “It’s really cool.”
Students interviewed for this story listed the parade, the opportunity to catch “The Lion King” and “Wicked” on Broadway, and camaraderie with friends as what they were most looking forward to on their trip.
Freshman Jacob Gram, who attended Grimsley High School, said he’s especially looking forward to the adventure with his band friends, and that he won’t miss having a traditional family Thanksgiving because family members are traveling to New York to see him perform and cheer him on.
Just like him, they are stoked.
“Their performances are literally mesmerizing,” said his mother, Angela Fox. “I just can’t believe how good they are.”
