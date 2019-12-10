GREENSBORO — The Early College at Guilford placed third on Saturday in a state high school writing competition known as "The Quill."
The school is part of Guilford County Schools with students earning dual high school and college credit on the campus of Guilford College.
The first and second place winners were Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Rutherford County and Northwood High School in Pittsboro.
Northwest Guilford High School came in eighth.
High school students gathered for an in-person competition where four students from each school team each wrote on one of four different prompts. The categories included Argumentation, Problem/Solution, Creative Writing and Literary Analysis.
After time was up on the 90-minute writing session, judges scored students' responses.
In a similar competition for middle schools, Guilford's Brown Summit Middle School placed seventh.
North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities runs The Quill. It is one of 21 competitions going on this school year that give schools points toward the NCASA Scholastic Cup, set to be awarded in May.
Here's a full list of the top 10 middle and high schools from this year's The Quill competition:
High school
1. Thomas Jefferson Classical
2. Northwood
3. The Early College at Guilford
4. South Iredell
5. Gray Stone Day
6. Simon G Atkins
7. Brunswick County Early College
8. Northwest Guilford
9. Northwest Cabarrus
10. Chatham School of Science
Middle School
1. Jay M Robinson
2. Hanes Magnet
3. Mount Mourne School
4. Hope
5. Gray Stone Day
6. Mount Airy
7. Brown Summit
8. EB Aycock
9. Thomas Jefferson Classical
10. Falls Lake Academy
