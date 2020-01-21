GREENSBORO — It's likely to take more than $1 billion just to do proposed rebuilds and repairs of schools in unsatisfactory shape, according to information Guilford County school leaders shared Tuesday.
That reality could put an extra squeeze on county or school leaders as they try to figure out a fair, affordable and feasible phasing plan to take care of school district building needs.
A joint committee of county commissioners and school board members talked about the issue on Tuesday as part of a larger discussion on the costs for a facilities master plan endorsed by Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras and ways to pay for it.
School administrators shared a detailed list of projected school construction costs with inflation factored in, based on breaking the plan into phases. With inflation, the entire cost for the facilities master plan rises from $2 billion in current dollars to nearly $2.7 billion.
The school administration and their consultants are proposing the county pursue either a 10-year plan in two construction phases or a 15-year plan broken into three phases. They proposed spending about $1.5 billion in Phase I of the 10-year plan or $1.2 billion in Phase I of the 15-year plan.
In either case, most of Phase I would be taken up by projects to address schools in unsatisfactory condition, the lowest of five ratings. About $113 million in the first phase would go toward technology, safe schools and educational adequacy upgrades across the district. Some other projects got a higher priority ranking than they might otherwise, based on tying into wider plans for career and technical education, or needing to happen before another project takes place. All prioritization is fluid at this point, because the full school board has yet to weigh in or approve a plan.
County commissioners have looked at a couple of different funding scenarios for that first phase, but they ranged from $700 million to $1 billion.
Under any scenario discussed thus far, the first five years is likely to look like a school building spree, with many schools with the worst facilities ratings being entirely rebuilt. Not every school ranked as unsatisfactory will be rebuilt or renovated; some are set to close or consolidate.
School board member Winston McGregor asked what happens to students who are in schools that have fundamental issues, like having to put out buckets for a leaking roof, while they wait their turn for a major rebuild or renovation.
David Sturtz, a partner with district consultant Cooperative Strategies, said partly that comes down to how the county and schools pay for and manage annual maintenance, which is a separate category from this plan. He also said priorities in the facilities master plan could be rearranged to move up higher, regardless of ranking, schools facing problems such as keeping students safe and dry or not too hot or cold.
He also said the county and schools shouldn't try to do everything in the first five years. The phased plans that they've set out are realistic for getting the construction done, he said.
Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, has said he does not like property tax increases and would rather use a sales tax increase, where possible, to pay for school construction.
What he would like is for the N.C. Senate to pass a bill allowing the county to put a half cent sales tax increase on the ballot with language to say how the money would be spent. Only an undesignated 1/4 cent sales tax increase is currently allowed.
He's concerned that voters will reject a request for a 1/4 cent sales tax increase that doesn't include on the ballot anything about where the money will go. Phillips said, from what he remembers, that's what's happened when the county has tried it before.
Phillips said he supports getting a bond referendum for school construction on the November 2020 ballot, regardless of what the state legislature does. However, he's inclined to agree to approve a smaller bond amount for this first phase if he can't get some assurance soon of state action on the sales tax issue.
In the months ahead, county commissioners expect to discuss more about how much money they would be willing to spend on the first phase of that construction.
Meanwhile, Contreras and school board members on the joint committee plan to bring the facilities master plan to the full school board for review and discussion. They look to get the school board to approve a school construction project list in about a month.
