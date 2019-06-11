GREENSBORO — Students will see a new principal at Sumner Elementary School for the coming academic year.
And Guilford County Schools has hired a new executive director of technology services.
Kimberly Jones-Goods, an assistant principal at Northern High, will become principal at Sumner effective next month, the district said in a news release.
Jones-Goods oversaw the social studies and exceptional children’s departments while at Northern. She has worked as an adjunct assistant professor N.C. A&T and as a teacher and administrator at Carter G. Woodson School in Winston-Salem. She has a doctoral degree in philosophy from A&T, a master’s in professional studies from Cornell University and a bachelor’s in sociology from Ithaca College.
Candace Salmon-Hosey, the new executive director of technology services, will also start in July, the district said in the release.
Salmon-Hosey previously served in the same role for Durham Public Schools and chief technology officer at Rowan Salisbury Schools before that. While at Alamance-Burlington School System, she helped to develop that district’s Career and Technical Education Center. She holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG, a master’s in arts education from East Carolina University and a bachelor’s in marketing from UNCG.