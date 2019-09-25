College generic graduation commencement grads in profile
GREENSBORO — Students can talk to admissions counselors and get financial aid information at Guilford County Schools' annual "College Night" on Tuesday. 

The free event will be from 5-8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Parking is also free.

Students will be able to explore post-secondary opportunities at more than 100 institutions, including four- and two-year colleges and universities, community and technical colleges and military branches, the school district said in a news release.

The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, a sponsor for more than 20 years, will also be offering graduating seniors the chance to win a $500 scholarship, the district said.

Financial aid sessions will be offered by the College Foundation of North Carolina at 5:45 and 7 p.m.

College Night kicks off NC Countdown to College in October and prepares students for free college application week, which is Oct. 21-25.

