GREENSBORO — Students can talk to admissions counselors and get financial aid information at Guilford County Schools' annual "College Night" on Tuesday.
The free event will be from 5-8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. Parking is also free.
Students will be able to explore post-secondary opportunities at more than 100 institutions, including four- and two-year colleges and universities, community and technical colleges and military branches, the school district said in a news release.
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, a sponsor for more than 20 years, will also be offering graduating seniors the chance to win a $500 scholarship, the district said.
Financial aid sessions will be offered by the College Foundation of North Carolina at 5:45 and 7 p.m.
College Night kicks off NC Countdown to College in October and prepares students for free college application week, which is Oct. 21-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.