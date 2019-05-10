GREENSBORO — Nominees from the Guilford County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations nearly swept the North Carolina PTA Association’s recently announced 2018-19 state awards.
Guilford County individuals, as well as one church volunteer effort, won eight out of 10 of the statewide awards announced Monday.
The state association named Sharon Contreras, Guilford County Schools superintendent, as North Carolina PTA Superintendent of the Year.
Shirrell Williams, the Guilford County Council of PTAs president, said she wrote the nomination for Contreras. She praised the superintendent for community collaboration and parent engagement, as well as initiatives to start using student ID cards in schools and to overhaul the district’s career and technical education program.
Williams said the council used social media and other methods to encourage PTAs around the district to submit nominations and send them to the Guilford County Council of PTAs. They then judged the entries and sent them along to state where they were judged against other entries. It’s important, she said, “to let others know the great things we are doing here in Guilford County.”
She stressed that many Guilford County PTAs also are among those recognized by the state association for growing membership in recent years.
“We are really showing the other counties and cities the importance of parental involvement,” said Williams, who was also honored as an outstanding volunteer.
The association has yet to announce its annual Diversity and Inclusion award. Awards will be presented during the N.C. PTA annual state conference May 18 at UNC Charlotte Center City.
Here’s who else will be honored from Guilford County:
Community Partner award: Oak Ridge United Methodist Church Backpack Ministry
Outstanding Student Service award: Logan Dingman, Northern Guilford Middle School, Guilford County
Outstanding Volunteer award: Myra Key, as well as Shirrell Williams, Guilford County Council of PTAs, Guilford County
Principal of the Year: Karen Ellis, Northern Guilford Middle School, Guilford County
School Nurse award: Jennifer Scheibly, Southeast Guilford Middle School, Guilford County
Teacher of the Year (4+ years teaching category): Russ McHenry, Northern Guilford Middle School, Guilford County