GREENSBORO — North Carolina’s top Republican lawmakers toured local universities Wednesday as the state budget stalemate entered its second month.
House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden visited Carver Hall at N.C. A&T. They were accompanied by four members of Guilford County’s legislative delegation — Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett, Reps. Cecil Brockman and John Faircloth of High Point, and Sen. Rick Gunn of Burlington, whose district includes the eastern half of Guilford County. Brockman was the only Democrat in the group.
Later Wednesday, Moore headed over to UNCG’s library as Berger returned to Raleigh for meetings.
At both stops, state lawmakers met with the chancellors and other senior university officials.
Moore said this summer he has visited several other UNC System campuses “where we’re making a significant investment. We want to bring attention to it.”
Both of the city’s universities have major renovation projects in the current version of the state budget, which Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in late June.
The spending plan approved by both the House and Senate includes $84 million to renovate and expand UNCG’s Jackson Library and another $18.5 million to upgrade Carver Hall, which holds labs, classrooms and faculty offices for A&T’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.
The budget proposal also includes $7.5 million a year for the next two years to help A&T expand its doctoral programs. A&T also stands to gain $1.6 million annually so its cooperative extension program can land federal grants.
The governor and legislative leaders remain far apart on the budget. Republicans don’t have enough votes to override Cooper’s veto.