RALEIGH — The State Board of Community Colleges has approved Guilford Technical Community College’s next president.
Anthony Clarke — currently the president of Southeastern Community College in Columbus County — will be paid $205,000 annually, GTCC said Friday. He’ll also be eligible for annual bonuses of up to 15 percent of his base salary if he meets goals set by GTCC’s board of trustees.
Clarke is scheduled to start work at GTCC on or before Nov. 1. He and the college have not yet set a firm starting date.
The GTCC Board of Trustees announced Aug. 7 that it had picked Clarke to succeed Randy Parker, who retired July 31 after nearly eight years as GTCC's president and 40 years in higher education. The state board’s vote, which came at its meeting Friday in Raleigh, was the final step in a presidential selection process that’s run largely by community college trustees.
Clarke has been Southeastern’s president since 2014. He previously worked as the vice president and chief academic officer at Richmond Community College in Richmond County. He holds a doctorate in organizational behavior from Union Institute & University in Cincinnati.
Gordon Burns, the retired president of Wilkes Community College, will remain as GTCC’s interim president until Clarke starts work.
Also Friday, the state community college board approved a new president for Nash Community College in Rocky Mount and an interim president for Roanoke-Chowan Community College in Hertford County.