Student volunteers move boxes into Guilford Hall on the UNCG campus in Greensboro on Aug. 14, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Enrollment at UNCG is up this fall for the sixth straight year.

UNCG said Wednesday that enrollment has inched up to 20,196 students, a gain of about 90 students from the previous year.

The university said enrollment growth for the fall 2019 semester is driven largely by a 150-student increase in students enrolled in master's and doctoral programs. UNCG's graduate student population grew by 1.3 percent this fall.

The university said three new graduate offerings contributed to this increase: a master's program in analytics and informatics, an online doctoral program in business admission and a joint doctoral program in social work that UNCG shares with N.C. A&T.

Though UNCG's undergraduate population declined by 60 students, the university said it saw increases in the number of transfer students, part-time students and students enrolled in online-only academic programs.

UNCG, the area's largest university, has seen enrollment gains in each of the past six years. Since 2013, UNCG's enrollment has grown by more than 2,100 students, or nearly 12 percent.

