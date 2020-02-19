It’s back to the drawing board for the University of North Carolina. Silent Sam had been written off as an issue of the past… but that is no longer the case.
UNC Media Hub Broadcast reporter Jilly Kuehn reports from Chapel Hill on how the story unraveled and where the university can go from here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.