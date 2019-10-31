GREENSBORO — A federal grant, sparked by the deadly 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., could bring a virtual panic-button system to Guilford County classrooms.
The district recently won a $500,000 federal school-safety grant. Leaders expect to spend a little over half of that money to buy software to create an alert system and train employees on its use.
Administrators are looking for a system to help staff immediately alert law enforcement and coworkers of danger, and receive alerts from police and district staff. They hope to get the software system operating by late 2020 or 2021.
The idea is to customize an app that teachers and other staff would all have on their cell phones, computers and other devices, Andrew Jaspers, executive director of emergency management for the district, said. A teacher could enter the app and send an immediate warning to the rest of the staff at a school, the police, and district leaders all at once, he said.
He compared the concept to pressing a panic button or pulling a fire alarm.
"In an emergency, or any type of incident, seconds do count, and we want to secure the safety of our students, staff and even visitors to our campuses," he said.
At this point, he said, it's difficult to offer specifics of how a system would work because different software packages work differently. School administrators have demonstrated a couple choices but have not yet gone through the process to pick a vendor, he said.
Besides hoping to handle emergencies better when they arise, the school district is also looking to improve the climate within schools.
Leaders want to spend the other $234,000 from the grant to promote "Social Emotional Learning," aimed at improving relationships and reducing the potential for violence in schools.
Schools get safer when children feel they are loved, Chief Student Support Officer Wanda Legrand said.
There's no off-the-shelf program to make a student feel loved, she said, but teaching social and emotional skills to students and staff can help them build better relationships. In turn, those relationships can be a source of love and mutual support.
The grant funds, she said, include about $932 per school. Legrand said each school would get to pick an SEL program, with advice from the district.
"We do want schools to choose researched programs that have preferably been done in similar schools and there's some evidence about their success," she said.
She mentioned two possible programs that schools might pick.
Elementary and middle schools might be interested in a program called Second Step, she said, explaining that Guilford County Schools is already using a version with its Pre-K students.
Based on information and photos on the Second Step website, elementary students might sing songs, play games and have discussions about topics like "fair ways to play," "empathy" and "how to calm down."
A high school, she said, might be interested in "Capturing Kids' Hearts," a program that helps train teachers and school staff on relationships skills and building a good culture with students in their classrooms.
Congress authorized $50 million for grants for evidence-based school-violence-prevention initiatives in March 2018, in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people that February. Of that, up to $33 million of the funding was available in federal fiscal year 2019.
Guilford County Schools received one of five grants given out this year in North Carolina from that pot. Neighboring school district Rockingham County Schools received $500,097.
Separately, County County Commissioners approved a $10 million bond this summer for school safety and security. Thus far, they've released $600,000 to the schools to use to seek outside advice as they plan how to most effectively spend the $10 million. The schools have said they expect to get help looking at potential dead spots or poor reception for walkie-talkies or cellphones in the school district and how that could be improved, as well as looking at options for school access control and surveillance.
