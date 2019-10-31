Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN MOORE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN ORANGE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... ANSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... RICHMOND COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN STANLY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 800 PM EDT * AT 647 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR RANDLEMAN TO 7 MILES WEST OF ANSONVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BURLINGTON, ASHEBORO, GRAHAM, ROCKINGHAM, WADESBORO, TROY, SILER CITY, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, MEBANE AND HAMLET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. && A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH