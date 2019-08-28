GREENSBORO — Hip hop artists 21 Savage and Yo Gotti will headline A&T's homecoming concert in October.
N.C. A&T on Wednesday made public the performers who are scheduled to appear at several major homecoming events. A&T's annual homecoming — dubbed the Greatest Homecoming on Earth — will run from Oct. 20-27.
Among the highlights:
• The Aggie Homecoming Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum. In addition to 21 Savage and Yo Gotti, the lineup includes Blac Youngsta, Stunna 4 Vegas and a surprise guest.
• The Aggie Homecoming Step Show that features campus fraternities and sororities will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
• The Aggie Homecoming Gospel Show will start at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Co. will perform, along with A&T's gospel choir.
• The Aggieland 29N Homecoming Comedy Show will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Corbett Sports Center on campus. The lineup includes Pretty Vee and Karlous Miller of MTV’s "Wild ‘N Out," Desi Banks and Emanuel Hudson.
Tickets for the Greensboro Coliseum events will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at Ticketmaster.com and at the coliseum box office.
Tickets for on-campus events and student events are available at the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall on campus. Call 336-334-7749 to reach A&T's ticket office.
The university's Alumni Association announced earlier that the annual Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert will feature R&B singer Johnny Gill and R&B group En Vogue. That show will start at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Koury Convention Center. A limited number of tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 9. Contact the university's Alumni Relations office at 336-433-5570 or alumni@ncat.edu for more details.
A&T's football team will play Howard University on Oct. 26. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. at BB&T Stadium. It'll be aired on ESPN3.
The city-sponsored Aggie Fan Fest will run from Oct. 25-27 at War Memorial Stadium. Click here for details of that event.
A&T's homecoming parade will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 26.
