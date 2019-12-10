Salem College

The new Salem College Student Center is seen on the day of its dedication and opening, Tuesday, May 13, 2014. 

 DAVID ROLFE/Journal file photo

The agency that accredits colleges and universities in 11 Southern states has lifted probationary status for Salem Academy and College after it found the local school fully meeting all requirements relating to financial health, the college announced Tuesday.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges made a final determination on Salem's status this week, after it reviewed an audited financial statement for the year ending June 30, 2019, the school said.

The association put Salem on probation in June of 2018 after it found the college out of compliance on four financial standards. The college met three of the four requirements in June 2019. The probation was extended for six months while the accrediting agency awaited the 2019 audited financial statement.

Salem remained fully accredited during the review process and is now fully compliant.

"We established goals and priorities that demonstrated our compliance and commitment to the accreditation process," said Sandra J. Doran, the president of Salem. She said she was grateful for the support of the Winston-Salem community and leaders, college trustees, faculty and staff and the Salem alumnae.

"We have met our goals, trimmed our expenses, and rightsized the institution," Doran said.

Doran said she's optimistic about Salem's future. In addition to Salem College proving its sound financial footing, Doran said applications for next year’s first-year class have increased substantially, which, along with ongoing fundraising efforts, will ensure Salem’s continued positive financial standing.

McDara P. Folan III, who chairs the college's board of trustees, said Doran was key in the school's fundraising efforts  and that Salem’s academic and women’s leadership initiatives have been strengthened.

Both U.S. News & World Report and Washington Monthly have ranked Salem College fourth in the nation for social mobility, and, in 2018, Washington Monthly named Salem a Top 25 Liberal Arts School, Salem officials said, adding that the rankings show the quality of Salem’s education, as well as its commitment to meeting the needs of all qualified students, regardless of income.

