GREENSBORO — As students left for the day and a quiet settled on most of the classrooms, one room at Gibsonville Elementary School started rockin'.
Inside was the school's ukulele club: an elementary school ensemble that practices and performs hit music. Community performances this academic year have included playing at a Greensboro Swarm game, Guilford County Schools' Evening of Excellence, and an appearance at Moore Music in Greensboro.
At a recent practice, nearly 30 students played and sang together, most strumming ukuleles, four-stringed Hawaiian instruments that belong to the guitar family. A handful of students took up positions at electric keyboards, a couple more beat drum sets, and one girl joined in on flute.
In the front of the room, music teacher Sandra Teglas sang into a hands-free microphone as she strummed out the chords to "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift.
At the song's midsection students paused their playing to start drumming on their instruments, shouting along with Swift's lyrics about brushing off her haters. They even danced a little.
Then it was back to playing and singing, barreling along to the song's conclusion.
"Wow!" shouted one boy.
"Whooo! That felt good!" agreed Teglas.
Teglas said she restarted the school's ukulele club when she started teaching at the school five years ago. The school already had music classroom ukuleles and she later got a grant for more.
The club, she said, is made possible by introducing students to ukulele in music class.
To participate in the club, students audition by playing a pentatonic scale (a musical scale with five notes per octave) and chord progressions for two songs, explained fifth grader Sophie Claire Cottle and fourth grader Greily Orellana.
Sophie Claire recently took on the flute after Teglas obtained a durable, plastic one for her classroom.
"She's been teaching me it," she said. "Now I can do, almost, 'Wagon Wheel,' and I can do 'Shake It Off' and I want to work on 'Girls Like You' too."
Another student has been trying out the saxophone with the group after Teglas obtained a beginner version of the instrument.
Fourth grader Case Sockwell said Teglas is "the best" and fellow fourth grader Lamarco Dawson called her "amazing."
"She helps us when we need help; she's kind," Case said.
"And she doesn't yell at us," Lamarco interjected. "She gives us warnings."
"And a lot of compliments," Case said.
Teglas said the extra work of running the club is worth it to see the students increase their musicianship and learn to work together, older students helping younger students.
They also have a lot of fun.
In December, with recent concerts complete, the group got a chance to try out new music, such as a clean version (no curse words) of singer and rapper Lizzo's current mega-hit "Truth Hurts."
After picking their way through the song during the club, students just couldn't get enough. They were still singing about being "100% that kid" as they waited outside for their rides home.
