WINSTON-SALEM — Twelve professors and staff members at Wake Forest University received "intimidating and threatening" emails last week.
According to an email sent to university employees Tuesday, the anonymous emails were received Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 by employees in five academic departments and offices associated with diversity and gender initiatives.
Wake Forest said the emails "were intentionally inflammatory, using racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic and discriminatory language" but made no direct or specific threats.
The university said more police and security officers are patrolling the buildings where these offices are housed.
The Wake Forest Review, an independent student newspaper, first reported this story Tuesday. The News & Observer wrote about the emails Wednesday.