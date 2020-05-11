CHAPEL HILL — The UNC Board of Governors gave its current chairman a full two-year term.
Board members agreed Monday to extend the chairman's term of Randy Ramsey of Beaufort, who was appointed by the legislature to the UNC System's governing board in 2017.
The board promoted Ramsey from vice chairman in October when Greenville businessman Harry Smith gave up the chairman's seat. Ramsey will continue to serve as chairman of the 24-voting-member board through June 30, 2022.
The board also extended the terms of current vice chairwoman Wendy Murphy of Wallace in eastern North Carolina and board secretary Pearl Burris-Floyd of Gaston County. Both got two-year terms.
Ramsey is the founder and president of custom boat builder Jarrett Bay Boatworks of Beaufort and served as a N.C. State University trustee for eight years.
Ramsey, Murphy and Burris-Floyd were the only three candidates nominated for the roles. The Board of Governors met Monday afternoon by telephone.
