GREENSBORO- Smith High Principal Donevin Hoskins is set to resign his current position with Guilford County Schools next month, according to the district personnel report.
Hoskins has accepted a new job as principal of West Charlotte High School, according to The Charlotte Observer. He has led Smith High School since 2013.
Prior to coming to Guilford County Schools, he served as principal of Towers High School in Georgia, where he made national headlines for chasing an armed man away from the school. He also worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for about a decade in various positions.
Hoskins' resignation is effective on Nov. 10.
