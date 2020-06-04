Morgan Korson jumps in the pickup swimming pool with his brother Cooper and friend Henry Davis after getting his diploma at the Southwest High School drive-thru graduation in High Point, N.C., on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
GREENSBORO — When Maria Adams stepped out of her family's vehicle to accept her Grimsley High School diploma, almost nothing stood in her way.
No line of similarly dressed, similarly last-named students. No ceremony to watch or speeches to hear.
There was just Erika Meekins, a school staff member in a pink face mask, who reached out to adjust a couple strands of her hair before Adams crossed the graduation stage.
Guilford County Schools' "drive-thru" graduation recognition ceremonies kicked off this week, with smaller high schools holding their events on Tuesday, and Grimsley, Southwest and Northeast each spreading theirs out over Thursday and today .
At each of those schools, school leaders and employees looked for ways to show their appreciation for the graduates in the midst of uncertain times.
Grimsley staff and volunteers made sure each student got a "Project Graduation" T-shirt even though the annual alcohol-free graduation party was canceled. And at Southwest, families created signs to honor the graduates and hung them on school buses that lined the path seniors took.
"Way to go Big O," read one sign, made from green paper plates, honoring Southwest graduate Owen Kincaid.
Guilford County Schools' drive-thru graduations will continue through June 16. District leaders hope to hold traditional commencement ceremonies in July, but concerns about the COVID-19 contagion and related state regulations on large gatherings prompted the decision to hold drive-thru graduations for the time being.
"It's great that our school could do something else to make up for all we are missing out on," Adams said. "It's great how all the teachers and faculty can still come out and support their seniors and cheer us on to our next adventure in life."
Southwest principal Michael Hettenbach said he vastly preferred the drive-thru graduations over the traditional ones. These are a little more casual, and less stiff, in a good way, he said. Students could decorate their cars and their caps and school staff could ham it up a little.
"It allows principals to show their personalities with their students." he said. "I don't have a personality — just kidding."
When school administrators first announced the drive-thru graduation plan to school board members, they expected traffic backing up into the neighborhoods around the schools. However, with the graduations spaced out over two whole days, the reality seemed a far cry from that.
At times there were some cars lined up on the campuses, but for other stretches staff just stood or sat around waiting for the next vehicle.
Southwest counselor Shelli Campbell estimated that more than 90% of the graduates slotted to arrive before 1:30 p.m. had shown up. That would seem to suggest their lulls weren't caused by a lack of attendance, just a generous amount of time in the schedule.
At Northeast, a half dozen or so staff members filled at least one such lull with line dancing in the sun. First they wobbled to "Wobble Baby," then shuffled to the "Cupid Shuffle" and cha-cha-ed to the "Cha Cha Slide."
Then, when a graduate vehicle appeared, they sprang into action, switching the loudspeaker over to "Pomp and Circumstance" and blowing incandescent bubbles into the air to surround graduate Victory Drumwright as she made her way to and from the stage.
"The way we are doing it today shows the commitment of the community, of the school system, to protect the students," said her father, Harold Drumwright, who watched from their car. "That speaks volumes."
