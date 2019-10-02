A High Point police officer used pepper spray to help break up a student fight at High Point Central High School on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
The school went into lockdown for about 20 minutes, according to a school district spokesman, after a fight between students escalated.
Lt. Curtis Cheeks of the High Point Police Department said when a couple of students started a fight, a couple more students joined in, so additional High Point Police officers responded to help the school resource officer.
The police charged five students with fighting and disorderly conduct, Cheeks said. To his, knowledge, he said, no one was injured in the fight.
Separately, a parent visiting the school, who was not involved in the fight, was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, after a fall, Cheeks said.
