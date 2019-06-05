GREENSBORO — They've shared space since a tornado last year displaced Peeler Open students and Bluford Elementary made room for them.
Next school year, they'll share their magnet programs.
Students from both schools will take part in special programs in arts (Peeler's magnet program) and science, technology, engineering and math (Bluford's magnet program).
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Wednesday the school district is not planning to close Peeler. However, officials intend to shrink the school's enrollment over the next few years by not taking in new students with the hope that a new, combined Hampton-Peeler would be built by the time Peeler is down to just fourth and fifth graders at Bluford.
The joining of Peeler and Bluford magnet programs would make it the first and only "STEAM" program in the county school system, Contreras said, using a common acronym for programs that combine the arts with science, technology, engineering and math. She said she expects that could be attractive to many families, and the district is interested to try it out and see how it goes.
Contreras said a district administrator will be looking into how to further integrate STEM and arts together at the school.
Since Peeler moved in with Bluford, Contreras said she has been hearing from families that really want their kids to be able to access the programs of the other school. That goes for Bluford students who want to learn to play the violin, for example, and Peeler students who want to try out Bluford's science and engineering/tech labs.
Contreras said she had hoped a bit of that could happen this academic year, but it didn't pan out.
The district plans for any students who move into the Peeler attendance zone in coming years to enroll at Bluford.
Also, next year Peeler won't take new kindergarten or first-grade students and will operate as an elementary school for second through fifth grades. As each class moves on to the next grade, a grade level will be dropped, till the school gets down to just fourth and fifth graders.
After that, hopefully, Contreras said, the district will be able to open the planned, new Hampton-Peeler elementary school, to be located on the site of the former Peeler. That school would likely serve students from both the former Hampton Elementary and Peeler attendance zones.
Having all the youngest students be part of Bluford will allow them to better spread out students and manage class sizes within the school, Contreras said. She referenced K-3 class size requirements mandated by the North Carolina General Assembly.
Currently, she said, a few Peeler classrooms are located in the basement of Bluford. They hope Peeler will eventually be small enough that they can move it up to the main floor and not have any students in the basement.
Peeler, which had about 290 students before the tornado struck last year, was at about 170 as of April 1. By comparison, Bluford had about 284 students as of that date.
The new academic year will also bring a new principal for Bluford and Peeler.
Sumner Elementary principal Johnita Readus will replace Gradesa Lockhart, who is set to become principal at Hairston Middle School next year, Contreras said, adding that Lockhart has prior middle school experience. Hairston's current principal, Calvin Freeman, is leaving for a position in another school district, Contreras said.