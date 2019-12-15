GREENSBORO — The Guilford County school board is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed 2019-2020 budget that includes raises for some employees.
School administrators delayed bringing the budget forward this year for months because a stalemate between Gov. Roy Cooper and the legislature. That standoff has resulted in a failure to pass the state’s budget, which provides more than half the of the school district’s annual budget.
However, the state has approved several “mini-budget” bills. According to the district, these bills set employee benefit rates and provided for salary step increases for teachers and assistant principals and salary increases for principals. From those bills, the district believes it finally has enough information to put forward a budget for approval.
The district anticipates spending $3.7 million on state-mandated salary and benefit increases.
According to information included with Tuesday night’s meeting agenda, school administrators are looking to spend $1.6 million on raises for “non-certified” staff who were not included in a state bill providing an increase to all other state employees or the step increase for teachers.
Non-certified staff, unlike teachers or principals, do not need a state license to qualify for the job. This raise would not include the district’s central office, according to a presentation attached to the agenda.
Although the $1.6 million figure is included in the budget totals, the agenda information says district administrators are still “finalizing the work to identify dollars in the Local Current Expense Fund” to pay for the proposal.
An increase of $1 million for school nutrition staff will be budgeted in the separate school nutrition fund, according to the information in the attached presentation.
This was included in a preliminary version of the budget previously approved by school board members earlier this year. The school nutrition budget is not dependent on state and local aid and is not part of the operating budget.
The money Guilford County commissioners recently approved for a bus driver pay increase is not included in the budget in the county appropriation, according to the agenda. That’s because the amount has not been finalized. The agenda says these dollars will be included in a future budget amendment.
The budget vote is scheduled late in a meeting with many other items on the agenda.
Among those:
• Voting to elect a chair and vice chair of the board for the next year.
• Voting on a change to district policy that would allow high school students to charge up to five lunches and five breakfasts if they don’t have money to pay for a meal. Currently, only elementary and middle school students have that option.
• Voting on a contract with CherryRoad Technologies to implement a software solution to replace the district’s decades-out-of-date financial, human resources, and payroll systems. The state of North Carolina is covering starting costs and the first year’s subscription. Future years are expected to cost the district $9 per student, or potentially $666,000 per year.
• Hearing a report on recent and historic rates of student out-of-school suspensions in the district.
