GREENSBORO — Hourly workers for Guilford County Schools who provide on-site child care or who prepare and deliver meals during the pandemic will be paid time-and-a-half starting April 1.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras made the announcement on Sunday, according to a news release from the district shared Sunday evening.
The increase is set to last through April 30, but could be extended — depending on the pandemic’s impact in Guilford County, the district said in the release.
"The pay increase applies to hourly employees who have been deemed mandatory by their supervisors and are required to report to work either to provide childcare for hospital workers or prepare and deliver student meals," according to the the release.
The district is using some after-school-care workers and janitors to staff child-care sites for hospital workers and homeless students, as well as many school nutrition staff and school bus drivers to prepare and deliver meals to students at sites across the county. The district is now serving about 29,000 emergency meals per day, according to the release.
“Without our dedicated school nutrition and transportation staff who are preparing and distributing meals, Guilford County would be facing the potential of massive child hunger,” Contreras said in the release. “Additionally, without the commitment of our after-school staff, teacher assistants and custodial support, some hospital workers would not have childcare and would be unable to report for duty.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.