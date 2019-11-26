GREENSBORO — A new $2 billion master plan proposal for Guilford County Schools would rebuild Page and Southern high schools, create a major new high school in the northwest part of the county and touch every public school in Guilford County.
The new proposal was created by Cooperative Strategies, the district's new consultant, and endorsed by Superintendent Sharon Contreras. It has a larger price tag, a wider scope and some key distinctions from a prior proposal brought forward by former consultants on whose earlier work it is partly based.
One major new feature of the proposal calls for entirely rebuilding Page High School. The new Page would be located on the site of neighboring Cone Elementary, which is proposed to be demolished.
The proposal also calls for building a new high school in the booming northwest area of the county, in addition to Northwest High School. The proposal calls for the new high school to be an aviation magnet high school, with 800 seats for students from its attendance zone and another 400 for interested students from elsewhere in the county.
Like the previous proposal, the new plan also calls for rebuilding Southern High School.
Five Guilford County elementary schools would close under the proposal: Cone, Murphey and Wiley in Greensboro, Madison in McLeansville and Oak Hill in High Point
Some other schools would combine, such as Southern Elementary and Sumner Elementary. And some schools would expand their age range, such as Jackson Middle School, which would become a K-8 magnet school.
The plan pulled together by Cooperative Strategies includes some elements not included in the $1.5 billion prior proposal by MGT. It includes a plan for overhauling the district's network of administrative buildings, which MGT assessed but did not include in its plans. It also includes safety, security and technology upgrades for all schools, even recently built ones.
The new plan also integrates new plans for what consultants and school leaders say are improved school choice options and educational modernization of existing school buildings.
School administrators are meeting this morning with a joint facilities committee that includes county commissioners and school board members to talk through the new master plan proposal and discuss possible next steps.
School system officials expect a joint committee of commissioners and school board members to review the plan during a series of meetings before finalizing recommendations in early 2020.
This is a breaking story. For more information, check back later at greensboro.com.
