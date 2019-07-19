GREENSBORO - Page High School student Malik Ramirez drowned in a lake across the street from his school about two months ago.
Now, Page leaders and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are establishing a learn-to-swim program in his memory, with the blessing of his mother, Barbara Townsend. They hope it might prevent future deaths.
The GAC has designed a customized water-skills program for Page, similar to the learn-to-swim program they have offered to many district second-graders since 2011.
Under the plan, interested students would travel to a pool during school hours for six to eight lessons over the course of two weeks, beginning in September.
"We have quite a few that were interested based upon preliminary conversations," principal Erik Naglee said in an email. He said teachers and administrators will work with students to catch them up on any work they miss during the swim lessons.
Transportation will be provided, as will instructors, lifeguards, pool time, towels, and even a swim suit if needed.
The expected cost per student is $60. The Page Alumni and Friends Association is seeking help from the community to sponsor students.
"Malik quietly embodied what it means to be a Page Pirate," the group shared on its website. "Friendly and respectful to his classmates, he made new friends easily. He loved having fun and making other people laugh ... His legacy will live on through this great program, spearheaded by the PAFA with support from the Page High School community."