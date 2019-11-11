GREENSBORO — A proposed change in how Guilford County Schools handles student suspensions has sparked controversy among parents and community members, including dueling petitions for and against the measure.
“Every day, I’m just inundated with that particular topic,” School Board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene said recently.
Board members are expected to vote on the proposal at tonight’s Guilford County Board of Education meeting. The measure adds an appeals process, beyond a school’s principal, for short-term school suspensions.
With the proposed change, a parent or student who objects to a short-term suspension of 10 or fewer days could appeal the suspension to the superintendent’s designee. That could be the school-support officer, who is the principal’s direct supervisor, according to Chief of Staff Nora Carr. From there, a student or parent would have the option to appeal one more step, to the superintendent.
Ninety-nine people sent in written comments on the proposal during the recently concluded public-feedback period. Members of the community may also speak at the public-comment period during the school board meeting.
“It looks like the superintendent’s office feels a need to control the principals,” Lynn Andrew wrote, opposing the change. “Leave them alone to do their jobs!”
“This policy adds more accountability, protects due process and gives parents and students options,” Kirstin Casell wrote in support of the change.
Nora Carr, the district’s chief of staff, also said she expects a packed house at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.