GREENSBORO — Forget to feed the meter? The city has come up with a creative way to collect your fine and help educate students at the same time.
During the month of August, Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies in lieu of fines issued for parking tickets.
“With the school year quickly approaching ... we wanted to help make a difference for our Guilford County teachers,” City Manager David Parrish said in a news release.
Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction, excluding handicapped-parking violations. Most parking fines range from $15 for an expired meter to $50 for parking in a fire lane, according to the city’s website.
The city will donate all supplies to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse, where teachers can shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.
A receipt is required and the value of the school supplies must be equal to or greater than the fine.
Suggested donations include:
- Glue sticks
- Crayons
- No. 2 pencils
- Spiral/composition notebooks
- Dry-erase markers
- Loose-leaf paper
- 3-ring binders
- Tissues
- Antibacterial wipes
- 2-pocket folders
- Flash drives
- Construction paper
- Scissors
All supplies must be brought to the city’s parking office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.