The Greensboro women's college doubles down on the non-traditional nature of its recent presidential hire.

SUZANNE WALSH

Currently: 19th president of Bennett College (since Aug. 1)

Previously: Deputy director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, 2010 to 2019 (led teams working on Frontier Set and Completion by Design, two efforts to transform higher education institutions); senior program director at the Lumina Foundation, 2007 to 2010 (worked on higher education efficiency and effectiveness initiatives); program officer at The Heinz Endowments, 2003 to 2007; coordinator of special projects at Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio, 1998 to 2003; tribal court attorney for Oklahoma Legal Services, 1997 to 1998.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in social work from Cornell (N.Y.) University; master’s degree in social work and law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

What they’re saying: "What I see in her is someone who's a strong leader, who's in touch with reality and sees the challenges, and who is courageous enough to tackle them. She has a passion for higher education ... and she cares about trying to make a difference in the world." — Tom Ross, former president of Davidson College and the UNC System and co-chairman of the Bennett Re-engineering Committee.