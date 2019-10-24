COLFAX — Seven days into his new job, GTCC’s eighth president hit a milestone of sorts: Anthony Clarke attended his first Board of Trustees meeting.
Since starting work Oct. 16, Clarke told trustees Thursday that he had seen much of the sprawling GTCC enterprise. He has held meet-and-greets with GTCC employees at the Jamestown, High Point, Greensboro, Aviation and Cameron campuses.
Clarke said he plans upcoming visits to a pair of Greensboro sites: the Union Square Campus in Greensboro, which GTCC shares with UNCG, N.C. A&T and Cone Health, and to the college’s Small Business Center. Also to come are meetings with faculty and staff leaders and with trustees.
“The breadth and depth of the college is very awe-inspiring,” Clarke told trustees, who met Thursday at the Cameron Campus in northwest Guilford County.
GTCC trustees picked Clarke in August to replace Randy Parker, who retired in July. Clarke previously was president of Southeastern Community College in Columbus County.
Clarke took his oath of office at Thursday’s meeting. His formal installation ceremony, traditionally held sometime during the first year of a new college president’s tenure, has not yet been scheduled.
Here are other notes and news from Thursday’s trustees meeting:
- GTCC trustees approved financial transfers to pay for a $650,000 building renovation at the main Jamestown campus. The college plans to renovate the vacant first floor of the Service Careers Building to house the GTCC Campus Police Department. College officials said the police department’s current space in the Medlin Campus Center is inadequate. The new location, they added, is both larger and closer to campus streets and entrances. Renovations should be done by March.
- Trustees got a brief budget update. The Senate signed off Wednesday on the
- , which now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper. In addition to money to help run the college, the bill contains a major line item for GTCC: Its Aviation Campus will split nearly $2.3 million in new annual funding with three other community colleges that operate multiple campuses. The Aviation Campus, located at Piedmont Triad International Airport, is one of six GTCC campuses. N.C. community colleges with multiple campuses are eligible for extra state funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.