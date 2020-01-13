ELON — Elon University's new on-campus hotel is open for business.
The university said the first guests checked into The Inn at Elon on Saturday. The 80-room hotel sits on the north end of the university campus near Elon's business school.
In a statement released Monday, Elon President Connie Ledoux Book called the hotel "an exciting new asset on campus, and an innovative way to raise revenue for scholarships.” The university says all revenue it collects after it pays operating costs will go toward student scholarships.
When Elon broke ground on the project in 2018, university leaders said they envisioned the $31 million hotel would be used not only by guests to the university and the area but also for weddings, reunions, holiday parties, business meetings and other events. The Inn at Elon is open to the public.
Elon's hotel has 10 suites, a multipurpose ballroom that can hold 340 people and a 72-seat restaurant known as The Mark at Elon. Other amenities include a fitness center, an outdoor courtyard with fire pits, on-site parking and complimentary bicycle rentals.
Elon's new hotel is managed by Charlestowne Hotels. The Charleston, S.C., company operates 41 hotels, according to its website, including several near college campuses. It has 54 full-time employees at the Elon hotel. The company's only other North Carolina operation is The Foundry Hotel in Asheville.
Elon's new facility is the first of two hotels scheduled to open this year at college campuses in the area.
This fall, High Point University is expected to open the 30-room Jana and Ken Kahn Hotel. The hotel, named for a Florida couple who donated to the university, is part of a $130 million complex that includes a basketball arena and conference center named for HPU President Nido Qubein and wife Mariana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.