GREENSBORO — Northwest High School principal Ralph Kitley is set to retire on March 1, according to a Guilford County Schools personnel report.
Kitley took over as principal at Northwest in 2009. His prior roles in the school district include principal of Southwest High School, principal of the Middle College at GTCC-High Point and assistant principal at Northwest.
While in college in the late '80s and early '90s, he played basketball for Wake Forest University.
Kitley appeared briefly on the "Today Show" in April last year when his wife, principal Loretta Rowland-Kitley and daughter Elizabeth Kitley, were chosen to receive makeovers for a segment of the national morning news and entertainment show while they were on spring break vacation in New York City.
Also retiring March 1 is Eastern Guilford Middle School principal Patricia "Kathy" Kirkpatrick.
"There is no better feeling in the world than the one you get when you have touched and changed the life of a child," she wrote as part of her brief self-intro on the school's website. "The work educators do is critical to the very being of a young person and to the very existence of our democracy, and I have been blessed and honored to be a small part of that."
