GREENSBORO — That's a lot of reasons to say "danke."
First, in October, Northwest Guilford High School teacher Linda Worthington-Groce took home a state award: the 2018 Foreign Language Association of North Carolina Teacher of the Year K-12 award.
Then, in November, she nabbed a major national honor for German teachers: the 2018 American Association of Teachers of German Outstanding German Educator 9-12 award.
Finally, this spring, she won a regional award for world language instruction: the 2019 Southern Conference on Language Teaching Teacher of the Year.
That award came after the group selected Worthington-Groce from among other state winners from across the southern region.
It also made her one of five finalists for the National Language Teacher of the Year award from the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages. Worthington-Groce will compete in Washington, D.C., in November for the national award with a chance to become a national spokeswoman for foreign language instruction.
For each of the awards, Worthington-Groce said, she was nominated by colleagues and had to complete a portfolio. The Southern Conference group also required her to do an interview and a mock speech.
According to that organization, Worthington-Groce has grown her program at Northwest from 65 students to over 300 and has organized exchanges between German and U.S. students. She is known there as "Frau W."
"Language learners are consistently exposed to the idea that by working together, we are stronger," Worthington-Groce said, according to Southern Conference on Language Teaching. "These capabilities are the cornerstone of a democratic society."